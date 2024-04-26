Kentucky Supreme Court welcomes 40 new lawyers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) - — The Supreme Court of Kentucky welcomed 40 new lawyers to the state Thursday during its 34th annual Law Day celebration.

The Commonwealth's top law enforcement official quickly encouraged these new lawyers to help Kentucky fight its current drug and crime problems.

While the lawyers were free to take on whatever job they wanted, they were encouraged to consider working for the good of the state and the people in some capacity.

Attorney General Russell Coleman said more lawyers are needed now more than ever.

He explained that the state needs more people to help fight back, specifically against two things he believes are plaguing the Commonwealth.

"As dangerous drugs pour into this Commonwealth, I'm looking around this room and I can assure you, there's no one in this room that hasn't been touched in some way by the drug epidemic," said Coleman. "We see an increase in violent crime - not only in Jefferson or Fayette County, but in your counties as well. There's a lot of darkness out there. We need you to look into that darkness and help us push back."

The theme of this Law Day celebration was 'Voices of Democracy'...which acknowledged that in democracies, the people rule.

And since this year is a presidential election, there was a push to remind people to vote.