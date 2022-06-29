Watch Now
Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame looking for nominations for 2022 class

FILE - View of an empty classroom on Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jun 29, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now's the chance to honor a teacher who has made a big impact on the teaching profession in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the class of 2022.

The award was established to recognize educators who have made significant contributions to the teaching profession and the students they serve.

Each nominee must have a minimum of 19 years of teaching experience, ten of which should have been in a Pre-K through 12th grade Kentucky school.

Applications are due August 15.

You can find the application and more information online here.

