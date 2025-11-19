Kentucky test scores show improvement across several grades and subjects

(LEX 18) — According to the Kentucky Department of Education, students performed better in the 2024-2025 school year compared to recent years. New statewide test scores show improvement across several grade levels and subjects including reading and math.

Education Commissioner Robbie Fletcher said he's proud of the commendable performance Kentucky students demonstrated.

"Our KDE staff has shown a strong commitment to delivering innovative programs, comprehensive training and consistent support for educators throughout the Commonwealth," Fletcher said. "I want to express my appreciation to the many educators who have participated in initiatives such as the Kentucky Reading Academies, and I am pleased with the positive progress we are making."

Fletcher explained that the improvement is worthy of celebration. However, he hopes for the scores to continue to rise moving forward.

"I'd like to see improvement in every area. So again, thankful for what we've seen so far," he said. "I think you'll see anywhere from one to two to three percent increases in the percentage of proficient and distinguished. That's a good statewide model, but we'd love to see that be at much higher levels.

Reading scores jump across all grade levels

Reading proficiency showed consistent improvement throughout the state's educational system, according to the data. Elementary students scoring proficient or distinguished increased from 47% last year to 49% this year. Middle school students saw similar gains, rising from 45% to 47%. High school students improved from 45% to 46%.

Math scores climb across the board

Mathematics performance also increased at all levels. Elementary math proficiency rose from 42% to 43%. Middle school math jumped from 39% to 41%. High school math saw the biggest gain, rising from 35% to 40%.

School performance ratings improve statewide

Kentucky elementary schools saw a rise in the three highest color ratings compared to last year. Ratings are color-coded with five colors: blue, green, yellow, orange and red, in order from highest to lowest ranking.

Middle schools showed a notable increase in blue ratings: 55 in 2024-2025 compared to 27 in the previous year. High schools reported a sharp drop in the lower color ratings while blue ratings nearly doubled from 25 in 2023-2024 to 46 in 2024-2025.

Additional progress indicators

Kentucky is also making strides in addressing chronic absenteeism, according to the data. The state's chronic absenteeism rate dropped to 25% in 2024-2025, down from 28% in 2023-2024 and 29.8% in 2022-2023.

The state's graduation rates also improved. Kentucky's 4-year graduation rate in 2025 was 93.5% and the 5-year rate was 94.2%, both improvements from each of the last 4 years.

Progress is also being made on educator workforce shortages. Thirty-four districts reported having no unfilled certified, classified or licensed positions within their district as of Sept. 1, representing 20% of survey respondents. Last year, only one district reported having no unfilled positions.

Assessment details

These tests are called the Kentucky Summative Assessments and cover reading, math, science, social studies, editing and mechanics, and writing. Students in grades 3 through 8, 10 and 11 take the assessments.

Reading and math are tested every year in grades 3 through 8 and in grade 10. Other subjects are assessed once per grade level. Students receive scores ranging from novice, the lowest, to distinguished, the highest.

"At the heart of Kentucky's accountability system is a commitment to students," Fletcher said. "The system is designed to ensure that every learner is well-rounded, equipped with essential skills and prepared for success in college, career and beyond."