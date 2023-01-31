Kentucky to begin processing state tax returns February 6

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Revenue started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns last week, mirroring the IRS tax filing timeline, the state said.

The processing of Kentucky returns is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023., the state said.

State revenue officials say electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refund by visiting refund.ky.gov and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected Kentucky refund.