Kentucky to opt into federal tax credit scholarship program after bill signed into law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky will officially opt into a federal tax credit scholarship program after House Bill 1 was signed into law in Frankfort on Monday — not by Gov. Andy Beshear, but by Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Beshear vetoed the bill, citing concerns it would divert public money to private schools. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman called it another voucher attempt. Both have previously said public dollars should go to public school systems.

Kentucky Politics Gov. Beshear vetoes bill that would divert public funds to private schools Erin Rosas

The lawmakers who sponsored the bill say the program is different from a voucher system and will bring supplemental education dollars into Kentucky without using state tax dollars.

"This will benefit students of public, private, and home school settings - and it's doing it without using any state tax dollars. This is an absolute win," Rep. TJ Roberts said.

Rep. Kim Moser, the sponsor of the bill, pushed back on the voucher characterization.

"This is absolutely not a voucher program. This is, again, a federal tax credit. No state dollars are being used," Moser said.

Under the law, Kentuckians can receive a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 if they donate to a scholarship-granting organization. Those dollars then return to Kentucky and can be used to help private, public, and homeschooled students.

"This stands to benefit every student in Kentucky. It can be used for not only tuition, but technology, transportation, tutoring - you name it, any school supplies, any special needs that a student might have," Moser said.

"This is something that directly impacts - positively impacts - our students," Moser added.

The law takes effect in July. Adams said he will travel the state to explain how the program will work.

