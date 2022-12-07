Kentucky to receive over $14 million in JUUL settlement, Attorney General says

(LEX 18) — Kentucky will receive more than $14 million from an e-cigarette manufacturer following allegations they violated the state's consumer protection laws.

According to a news release from Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office, JUUL Labs, Inc. engaged in deceptive marketing and sales practices. Under the agreement, JUUL's first settlement payment of $1.3 million to Kentucky is due by December 31.

"We joined this settlement to ensure underage Kentuckians are not enticed to make illegal purchases because of these advertisements," said Attorney General Cameron. "This settlement with JUUL provides over $14 million to the Commonwealth and requires the e-cigarette manufacturer to cease marketing their products to underage youth."

The total settlement of $434.9 million has been split between 34 states.

Prior to settlement negotiations, a two-year investigation by the attorneys general revealed JUUL advertised its products to youth despite knowing the underage purchase of e-cigarettes is illegal and unhealthy.

In addition to the settlement payments, JUUL agrees to reform its sales and marketing practices by refraining from: