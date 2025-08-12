Kentucky to roll out camera speed enforcement in work zones with steep fines

(LEX 18) — Kentucky is implementing a new state law that allows for camera speed enforcement in work zones, with police officers ready to issue steep fines to drivers who don't slow down.

"Automated speed enforcement is happening," Major Eric Walker of Kentucky State Police said.

The new law, passed earlier this year, authorizes the use of automated speed detection equipment in construction zones. While drivers may not see an officer present, the technology will be monitoring speeds and relaying information to nearby law enforcement.

"If you see these trailers and you see this signage, you need to slow down because we are going to be looking," Walker said.

The enforcement system includes clearly marked signs reading "Speed Photo Enforced" at the entrance to work zones. When the flashing lights on the equipment are activated, multiple cameras and radar devices begin transmitting speed data to police officers stationed just outside the work zone.

Walker emphasized that all enforcement happens on-site, not through automated ticketing.

"There will be no mail-in tickets. Nobody will receive a ticket in the mail. There will be no text messages sent to you. The enforcement action is on site at the work zone," Walker said.

Drivers caught speeding through these monitored work zones face a $500 fine. While the penalty is substantial, state police say the primary goal is changing driver behavior and improving safety.

"We're not wanting to go out there and write tickets. We're wanting people to slow down. We've got to slow them down so that our workers at the work zones are safe and we've got to slow them down so that you're safe," Walker said.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, in 2024 alone, Kentucky had more than 1,300 crashes in Kentucky work zones, resulting in 185 injuries and seven deaths.

The Transportation Cabinet will begin installing speed cameras this summer and fall in select work zones and will build the program in the coming years.

