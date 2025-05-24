Kentucky tornado survivor finds strength in community as volunteers help clean up debris

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jerry Blanton has lived in Laurel County his whole life, but the tornado that hit London last week left him with a memory he'll never forget.

"I got out the shower and walk outside to my front porch. All of sudden I hear a sound. It's hard to describe because I never heard of it before. Then it just kept getting louder and louder. I realized something was wrong. I run in the house to get my wife and two dogs, rush into the bathroom, then it hit just like that," Blanton said.

Where Blanton's house once stood, there's now only an empty lot scattered with debris. As he processes what happened during the storms, he's grateful for nonprofits like Kentucky Serves that are helping him through this difficult time.

"We love to get out to help in these moments of crisis. To be the hands and feet and serve those that need it in their worst times," said Brian Butler, co-founder of Kentucky Serves.

Kentucky Serves is helping Blanton clean up his yard by scraping, scooping, and piling up the mountain of debris that the storm left behind.

The organization has been helping communities impacted by natural disasters for over three years. Butler has seen the stress and strain that comes with devastating storms, so he wants to help provide a moment of relief.

"A lot of it can be overwhelming for survives to see its cleaning process. Rightful, so it's emotional, and we're understanding that process by helping in the process by being here," Butler said.

With help from Kentucky Serves and others, Blanton found something worth more than a home.

"What I lost was a house, but what I gain is family and friends. It's unreal," Blanton said.

Blanton plans to rebuild his home—a new beginning that will remind him of those who helped during this time.

Click here to find more information if you want to volunteer with Kentucky Serves.

