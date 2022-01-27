Kentucky tornado survivors may be eligible for disaster unemployment benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentuckians who lost their jobs after the December storms and tornadoes may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

To be considered, applicants must be ineligible for other kinds of unemployment assistance. They must also explain how, when, and where they lost your job.

Residents of the following counties may apply: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio,Taylor, and Warren.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 28.

Residents who lost their job as a direct result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes are eligible to apply for unemployment assistance.

Those who are self-employed and had work interrupted in any of those counties as a result of the tornadoes, including farmers, are also eligible to apply for unemployment assistance.

To receive unemployment benefits, applicants must provide a copy of their most recent federal income tax forms or recent check stubs, a bill showing their physical address at the time of the disaster, and photo identification. All required documentation must be submitted within 21 days of applying for unemployment benefits.

For more information, residents may call 502-875-0442, apply online at kcc.ky.gov or visit https://kcc.ky.gov/pages/index.aspx.

For official information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.

