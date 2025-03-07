Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to conduct roadway testing in district 7

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will conduct roadway testing from Monday, March 10, until Friday, March 21, in an effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on Kentucky roadways.

Data will be collected and used to study road surfaces and determine the relationship between friction and crashes, especially departure and wet road crashes, according to a release from the KYTC.

KYTC says that operations are planned to take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no night or weekend work is expected at this time. Testing will be mobile and will not include lane closures

The release states that the vehicles used for data collection will have "highly visible" warning signs and flashing beacons. They will be orange and/or white with signage on the front and back, and drivers should use caution when driving near them. The vehicles will be traveling at or slightly below the speed limit.

Testing will cover around 1,237 miles of interstate, parkway, state primary and secondary routes, KYTC says.

District seven includes the following counties:



Anderson

Bourbon

Boyle

Clark

Fayette

Garrard

Jessamine

Madison

Mercer

Montgomery

Scott

Woodford

The release notes that all work is on a tentative basis and is subject to change depending on weather conditions or other factors.