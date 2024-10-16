Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges drivers to look out for deer

(LEX 18) — "People hit deer all the time it's a very common problem," said Cole Hicks.

He knows that when the weather changes, the deer start coming out of the woodwork."I actually had one the other day jump out. Out of nowhere," Hicks added.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, most deer-related accidents occur this time of year. In 2023, over 3,200 highway crashes involved vehicles hitting deer, according to the cabinet.

"Because of urbanization and development, deer are often in areas of towns and cities, and that's something you need to be aware of. Deer aren't always in rural areas," said Natasha Lacy from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

She says this is the highest rate of deer-related accidents we have seen in five years."We want to advise motorists to be aware of this, drive safely, and always scan for deer. They often travel in herds," said Lacy.

Luckily for Cole and his car, he tried to drive with his high beams on when no one else was on the road, just like the transportation cabinet suggests.

"Lexington, I know it's a growing area and these deer, they are getting everywhere it seems like nowadays," Hicks concluded.

