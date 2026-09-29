Kentucky trooper's killing echoes 2023 deputy shooting, State Representative Hampton calls for accountability

The fatal shooting of Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips during a traffic stop on I-65 is drawing comparisons to the 2023 killing of Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-75.

State Representative Tony Hampton, who served as Scott County Sheriff when Conley was shot and killed in May 2023, said the two cases share striking similarities.

"It's so similar to what happened with Deputy Conley," Hampton said.

Conley was killed near mile marker 127 in Georgetown. According to Kentucky State Police, Phillips was fatally shot Monday around 3 p.m. Eastern Time on I-65 in Warren County.

Hampton said the losses stay with those who experience them.

"You never forget this stuff, you never forget it, but you learn how to cope with it," Hampton said.

"It's something where you don't expect it, but it can happen," Hampton said.

In Conley's case, Steven Sheanshang had a lengthy criminal history before he shot and killed the deputy. Court records show Emonnie Branch was on probation when he was arrested in connection with the murder of Phillips.

Hampton said the pattern demands a response.

"We've got to come up with more accountability. I don't know the answer to that right now but we've got to do something," Hampton said.

Hampton said his current role gives him an opportunity to push for change.

"I hope I'm in a spot right now as state representative where I can try to propose some changes," Hampton said.

Those changes include stricter penalties and longer sentences, according to Hampton.

Hampton said law enforcement must remain united in the wake of tragedies like these.

"Just gotta stick together like glue when something like this happens," Hampton said.

Tony Hampton, Scott County Sheriff's Office

Hampton praised Kentucky State Police for their efforts helping Scott County grieve following Conley's death and said Phillips' sacrifice, like Conley's, will never be forgotten.

Hampton also released this statement on his Facebook page:

"My heart breaks for the family and friends of Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips, his fellow troopers, and the men and women of the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips dedicated his life to protecting the people of Kentucky, and our state will forever be grateful. His dedication, service, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

When the men and women of law enforcement take the oath and put on the uniform, they make a commitment to serve and protect the people of the Commonwealth, knowing the risks and dangers that come with the responsibility. At the same time, their families make a commitment of their own. While they may never take the oath or wear the uniform, they share in the sacrifice and uncertainty that comes with having a loved one serve.

As a retired sheriff, I know firsthand the risks that come with wearing the badge, the commitment and sacrifices families make, and the profound sadness that follows the loss of one of our own. But, knowing the risks never prepares you for a loss or makes a loss like this any easier for the family left behind.

In the coming days, weeks, and months, please continue to pray for Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips’ family, friends, fellow troopers, and the Kentucky State Police. May they feel the support of a grateful Commonwealth and take comfort in knowing his sacrifice will never be forgotten as they navigate the days ahead."

