Kentucky U.S. representatives react to House vote on gun control legislation

A series of new gun measures is headed to the U.S. Senate in the wake of recent mass shootings across the country.

Protecting Our Kids Act would raise the age to buy certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. It would also toughen penalties for gun trafficking and illegal purchases.

The bill would also establish residential gun storage rules with criminal penalties for violations and require registration for bump stock-type devices.

This is the Democrats' attempt to pressure Republican lawmakers who remain opposed to tougher gun laws.

Only one Kentucky representative — Democrat John Yarmuth — voted "Yes." Every one of Kentucky's Republican representatives voted "No."

Rep. James Comer spoke during a hearing before Wednesday's vote.

"I strongly believe that there is an important place for law-abiding gun owners to serve in protecting themselves, their families and their communities from violence. Our second amendment is an important tool in securing our individual rights to self defense. Knee-jerk reactions to impose gun control policies that seek to curtail our constitutional right to bear arms is not the answer," said Rep. Comer.

"These are unserious, unconstitutional, and most troubling - dangerous provisions," said Rep. Thomas Massie.

Next up is the Senate but this measure won't likely pass there because of widespread GOP opposition to stricter gun control.

A bipartisan group of senators is in talks trying to find common ground on gun policy but it's still unclear what will come of those negotiations.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he wants a bipartisan solution directly related to the facts of the Uvalde school shooting.