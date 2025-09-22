Kentucky U.S. Senate race gains Democratic momentum as two new candidates enter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky U.S. Senate race has become more competitive on the Democratic side after two new candidates announced their campaigns last week, joining the previously lone Democratic contender in what had been a one-sided primary battle.

For months, the Republican side of the race has featured three big candidates competing for the nomination - Andy Barr, Daniel Cameron, and Nate Morris. Meanwhile, State Representative Pamela Stevenson had been the only Democrat in the race since announcing her campaign early on.

That changed last week when two new Democratic candidates jumped into the contest.

Former Secret Service agent enters race

Logan Forsythe, a lawyer and former Secret Service agent, launched his campaign last week. The candidate says he never expected to run for the U.S. Senate.

"I'm not a politician. I was around politicians a lot in the secret service and I am shocked that I am here with you today," Forsythe said.

Forsythe says his decision to enter the race was motivated by President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," which is estimated to cut Medicaid and food benefits for thousands of Kentuckians.

"I grew up on Medicaid. I grew up on Food Stamps. A lot of people in my community did as well. Without those programs I couldn't have gone to the doctor. Most of the time, I wouldn't have had food," Forsythe said. "My mom worked at least two full time jobs all the time growing up. Sometimes she had three. But despite that, we couldn't pay all our bills. We couldn't go to the doctor on our own. We couldn't buy enough groceries to feed everybody."

The candidate argues that Kentucky needs representation in Washington from someone who understands the struggles of average Kentuckians.

"We truly need somebody who is an average Kentuckian, an average American to run and to have a voice to put forth programs that will actually help Kentuckians and Americans," Forsythe said.

Ex-CIA officer joins race

Ex-CIA officer Joel Willett also announced his Senate campaign. Willett says he is among 37 people who had their security clearances revoked by the Trump administration.

Willett has told news organizations he believes he was targeted because of his political affiliation and public criticism of the Trump administration.

Willett says he's running for the United States Senate because he believes the American Dream is dying for many working families in Kentucky.

"To fight like hell for working class families that I feel are being left behind by a political and economic system that treats them like acceptable losses, that just doesn't give a damn about them," Willett said.

"I believe that for too many people, the American dream is dead and dying," added Willett. "For too many working families in Kentucky, working hard no longer equals a good life. And I think that we have a government right now that is passing $4 trillion in tax cuts that will go to the ultra wealthy while taking it out of the pockets of Medicaid recipients."

With the addition of Forsythe and Willett, the Democratic primary for the May election is now a three-way contest, making the race more competitive on both sides of the aisle.

Top ranking Democrat in KY General Assembly first in race

Rep. Pamela Stevenson, the first democrat to enter the race, launched her campaign in March. She is the top-ranking Democrat in the GOP-led state House.

Known for a fiery speaking style at the Kentucky Capitol, Stevenson pledged to continue fighting for health care access and public education, noting in an introductory digital profile that her legislative colleagues “know they only have a problem with me if they go after” her causes.

In the digital profile, Stevenson didn’t mention by name Republican President Donald Trump — who has dominated the political landscape in GOP-trending Kentucky since first winning the White House in 2016 — but the Democrat signaled her disapproval with the country’s direction since Trump started his second term.

“We need someone to stop the recklessness in Washington,” said, Stevenson, the minority floor leader in the Kentucky House. “Someone to restore the balance of power.”

