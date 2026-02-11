Kentucky unions push lawmakers to repeal right-to-work law

FRANKFORT. KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky labor unions are mobilizing their members as they prepare to lobby state lawmakers to repeal the state's right-to-work law, which they say has weakened unions and workers' rights.

"It cut the legs out from under working families," Representative Adrielle Camuel said of Kentucky's right-to-work law.

The law, passed in 2017, does not require everyone who works for a union shop to join or financially support a union. Critics say this has significantly weakened unions across the state.

Camuel filed a bill in the Kentucky House to repeal right-to-work, believing it will make Kentucky a better place for workers.

"Actually make Kentucky a worker friendly state. One that provides a fair wage. One that provides better benefits and one that also creates safer work environments," Camuel said.

Union leaders argue this change will benefit all Kentucky workers in the long run, even those not in unions.

"Strengthening unions only strengthens things for other workers. When we bargain good wages, all wages go up as a consequence," said Charles "Chad" Conley of the United Steelworkers.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman strongly supports the effort to repeal right-to-work, saying strong unions give Kentucky families a chance at a better life.

"It's the reason we have weekends. It's the reason we have lunch breaks. They're the reason we are able to send our kids to college," Coleman said. "I mean, I have friends that I went to college with - they went to college because their families were in unions. And that's the only reason."

"We've got to get back to that. We've got to get back to making sure that we value not the work that's being done, but the people who are doing it," she added.

Supporters of Kentucky's right-to-work law have previously said it protects workers' ability to earn a living and makes the state more appealing to businesses.

However, opponents point out that other states have repealed right-to-work in recent years, and they say they're ready to fight to do the same in Kentucky.

