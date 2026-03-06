Kentucky Utilities installs smart grid devices to cut power outage times by 30%

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky Utilities is upgrading its power grid across the state with automated reclosers and steel utility poles to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages caused by severe weather.

The utility company has installed 2,000 automated reclosers on power lines statewide, with plans to install another 2,000 over the next four years. Each device costs $50,000 and has helped reduce outage times by 30%.

"We've seen severe weather grow more frequent and more damaging. So this is part of our work to make our system as safe and reliable as we can," Kentucky Utilities spokesperson Daniel Lowry said.

The upgrades come as Kentucky residents have faced a series of damaging weather events, including a winter storm in January and freezing temperatures in February that left hundreds of people with higher energy bills. Strong winds, tornadic activity, and ice accumulation have all contributed to power line failures and widespread outages across the state.

The automated reclosers function as smart switches installed directly on power lines.

"These reclosers are essentially a smart switch that we install on our power lines. So if something like a tree limb brushes up against our line. Essentially, it will turn the power off and back on without anybody even noticing," KU Engineering Manager Jeff Poston said.

So it kind of works like this: instead of power being out for several days or a week, the grid will make sure power is restored almost immediately, similar to a massive generator for the state.

When a recloser activates, utility crews are alerted and dispatched to the exact location of the problem.

"We are immediately notified of the device operating, and we're able to dispatch a crew to the location and pinpoint exactly where the issue may be," Poston said.

Kentucky Utilities says the investment is already showing results.

"We've seen in recent years about 40% fewer outages because of our work like this," Lowry said.

Poston said customers will notice the difference.

"I believe they'll be pretty appreciative of how quickly we can also restore them and leave them without an issue," Poston said.

In addition to the reclosers, Kentucky Utilities is replacing wooden utility poles with steel ones across the state to better withstand severe weather conditions.

