Kentucky Utilities provides power restoration update

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Utilities said in an update on Monday evening that they expect power to be restored to "most everyone" in Lexington by 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. However, many customers may see power restored earlier.

KU added that other areas have a different time of expected restoration. In Madison County, they expect power to be restored to "most everyone" by 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

A statement from a KU spokesperson said that information on the outage map is based on feedback from field crews, so a specific time of restoration will not be displayed until the severity of the damage which caused the outage has been assessed.

Estimated times of restoration can vary by customer depending on the unique challenges of each outage job, according to the statement.

KU says they have more than 1,000 restoration personnel working across the service area, 400 of which are in Lexington.

There were more than 600 wires reported down, approximately 200 of which were in Lexington, according to the company.