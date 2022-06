LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Utilities crews are working to replace a power pole in downtown Lexington following an early morning crash.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Broadway and 5th Street.

Lexington Police say a vehicle crashed into the power pole. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The intersection is closed while KU works to replace the pole, and will be reopened as soon as possible.