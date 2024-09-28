Kentucky Utilities working to restore power for thousands affected by Friday's storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of Lexington residents are left without power amid Friday's storm and Kentucky Utilities continues to work on providing restoration as the major rainfall and high winds sweep the area.

"I really do not recall a storm of that magnitude since we've lived in Lexington," said Mike Heath, a Lexington homeowner.

"This storm impacted about a total of 200,000," said Kentucky Utilities spokesman Daniel Lowry.

Mayor Linda Gorton added that the number was around 40,000 in Lexington alone and more than 250 power lines were down on Saturday afternoon.

Heath, who lost power Friday afternoon, had to throw away food because of the delay in restoring power.

"Oh, I'm, sure it would be several hundred dollars," Heath expressed.

As frustrating as it can be to have no power, KU spokesman Lowry said that they have an outline for getting everybody back on power.

"We're making progress and hope to have everybody restored on Tuesday night," said Lowry.

That restoration timeline would mean that the power outage would last four or five more days.

Heath was one of the fortunate ones who got his power restored around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. He is grateful that people are working hard in the rainy weather to get things back to normal.

"Be patient cause they are out there on the ground really trying to get the power back on," Heath said.

KU has about 500 line technicians and an additional 400 technicians from other states that are coming to assist in the power outage.