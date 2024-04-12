Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame unveils memorial in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Veterans, local leaders, and members of the community came out to celebrate an unveiling.

Kentucky Veteran Hall of Fame CEO and founder H.B. Deatherage says, "We're all about veterans that went into the military, they got out and continue to do good for the state. They continue to volunteer and continue to do stuff for the state."

Since 2010, Deatherage has had this in mind when he saw surrounding states memorializing their vets and wanted to see it happen in the Bluegrass.

He says, "I have a memorial in Florence, Kentucky already...for all of Boone County...but I wanted something more for the state of Kentucky."

Deatherage says this memorial cost around $10,000. Paid for by Richmond, the fiscal court, and public donors. KVHOF's Region 11 director, Emerson McAfee, helped organize the event and bring the memorial to Richmond.

McAfee says, "It puts something in here permanent to show that the city is thankful for all of the veterans that have served and now have come back to their area -- in the city and the county -- and are doing mostly volunteer type work for their organizations."

LEX 18

McAfee served in the Air Force. Now, he's 83 years old and says he might need to retire some of his volunteer titles soon. He wants to see younger service members get active and make events and memorials like this happen.

He says, "The younger ones are just gonna have to learn, if they want something to remember, they're gonna have to start doing something on their own to keep these things going or they'll end eventually."

There are 12 memorials like this in Kentucky. KVHOF's founder says more are in the works in Boone, Kenton, Campbell, and Mason Counties, and another in Madison County. Richmond's mayor, Robert Blythe, is proud to be among the first.

Blythe says, "We value our people, and we value history."

A lot of people participated in the event, including Madison Central's JROTC. When Deatherage sees younger generations take an interest, he hopes it inspires even more.

He says, "When they come and they're part of our program I want them to get a certain little tingle that last with them. A little burning desire in them that they want to be like somebody else. They want to emulate a veteran out there. I just want them to feel the same way."

For more information about KVHOF, you can visit www.kyveterans.org.