Voter guide to November 3 elections in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here's what you need to know about registering to vote, voting absentee, casting a ballot early and finding your polling place before Election Day.

Key election dates

Election Day: Nov. 3

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot: Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time

Deadline to return a mail-in absentee ballot: 6 p.m. local time on Nov. 3

Excused in-person absentee voting: Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 26-28

No-excuse early voting: Oct. 29-31

Voters can find county-specific voting locations and hours at GoVoteKY .

How to register to vote

Eligible Kentuckians can register to vote online through Kentucky's Online Voter Registration Portal .

Voters also may register by mail using Kentucky's voter registration form or in person at election offices, motor vehicle offices and many public assistance agencies.

Mail-in registrations must be postmarked no later than 29 days before Election Day.

How to check your voter registration status

Voters can verify their registration information through Kentucky's Voter Information Center .

How to vote absentee

Eligible voters can request a mail-in absentee ballot through Kentucky's Absentee Ballot Request Portal .

Requests must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 20.

All completed mail-in absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk's office by 6 p.m. local time on Election Day to be counted.

Each Kentucky county also provides secure drop boxes for voters who wish to hand-deliver their absentee ballot. Information about drop box locations is available through the Kentucky State Board of Elections .

Voters with disabilities who cannot mark a paper ballot may be eligible to vote through Kentucky's accessible absentee ballot system. Contact your county clerk for additional information.

How to find your polling place

Voters can locate their polling place through Kentucky's Polling Location Finder .

What identification is required to vote?

Kentucky voters must present proof of identification when voting in person.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

A federal or Kentucky-issued photo ID

A U.S. Department of Defense or military identification card

A photo ID issued by a public or private college, university, technical school or professional school in the United States

A photo ID issued by a Kentucky city, county or local government

The identification must include the voter's name and photograph.

How to look up your ballot

Voters can review candidates and ballot measures that will appear on their ballot through Vote.org's ballot information tool .

Election Day poll hours

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Any voter in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Accessibility at polling places

Kentucky offers several options to help voters with disabilities cast a ballot privately and independently.

Every polling place provides ADA-compliant voting equipment, and assistance is available upon request. Voters may bring someone to assist them or request help from election officers. A voter assistance form must be completed before assistance is provided.

Voters with disabilities may also be eligible to use Kentucky's accessible absentee voting portal. Through the system, voters can securely access and mark a ballot electronically before printing and returning it to their county clerk.

Information about accessible voting options is available through GoVoteKY and local county clerks.

How to report issues at your polling place

Voters who believe they have witnessed election law violations or voting irregularities can file a complaint with the Kentucky Attorney General through the Election Fraud and Irregularities Reporting Form .

How to confirm your vote was counted

Voters can monitor election-related information and absentee ballot activity through Kentucky's voter services tools available on the Kentucky State Board of Elections website .

More election information

For additional information about voting in Kentucky, including county election offices, absentee voting resources and election updates, visit the Kentucky State Board of Elections .



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