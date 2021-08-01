Kentucky voter registration numbers down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday that Kentucky's voter registration numbers have gone down.

While 5,465 new registrations were logged, 5,580 were canceled, according to Adams.

Of those canceled, he said 4,000 voters were dead, 1,236 had moved out of Kentucky, 374 were felony convicts, 249 had been judged mentally incompetent, and 21 voluntarily de-registered.

“While I’m proud of our diligence in cleaning up our voter rolls, I’m concerned about the drop in new registrations,” Adams said in a press release.

Breaking down the data by political party, Adams said Democratic registration dropped by 2,279 since May 31. Currently, 46.3 percent of voters in the state are registered Democrats. That's 1,649,790 voters.

Republicans, however, saw an increase of 1,010 registered voters since May 31, according to Adams. Currently, 44.2 percent of voters are registered Republicans. That's 1,576,259 voters.

In addition, voters classified in other affiliations saw an increase of 854 registrants since May 31. Currently, 9.4 percent of voters are registered in other political affiliations. That's 333,912 voters total in the state.

The overall decline in registration numbers comes after Adams said there were two months of small increases in registration numbers.

