Kentucky voter registration surges with nearly 10,000 new voters added ahead of May primary election

(LEX 18) — Kentucky saw a surge in voter registration ahead of the May 19 primary election, with 9,839 new voters added to the rolls. Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the increase is the largest surge since the month of the 2024 presidential election.

“I’m heartened by the recent interest in voting this year for Congress, the General Assembly, judges, county offices, city offices, school boards, and at least one constitutional amendment,” Adams said.

In March, net registration rose by 4,042 voters, a news release Adams read. The state also removed 5,797 voters from the rolls. This included 4,697 who were deceased, 493 felony convicts, 447 who moved out of state, 60 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, 51 duplicate registrations, 39 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 10 identified as non-citizens.

Republican registration constitutes 48% of the electorate, with 1,606,995 voters. Republican registration grew by 2,526 voters, a 0.16% increase, the release reported.

Democratic registration accounts for 41% of the electorate, with 1,373,369 voters. Democratic registration fell by 626, a 0.05% decrease, according to the release.

There are 378,272 voters registered under other political affiliations, mostly independent, making up 11% of the electorate. Other registration rose by 2,071, a 0.55% increase.