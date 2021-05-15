Kentucky Walk for Wishes raising funds for Make-A-Wish

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An event called the Kentucky Walk for Wishes, hosted by Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, kicked off Saturday morning in three locations across Kentucky.

Participants had the choice of walking at Evans Orchard in Georgetown, Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green, or Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay in Louisville.

The event is a celebration of all the wishes the organization made in the past year. It's also a way to raise money to make future wishes come true.

So far, more than $100,000 has been raised. They are hoping to reach their goal of $150,000 when the fundraiser is over at the end of August.

Make-A-Wish said all money raised in this fundraiser will help grant more wishes for Kentucky kids with critical illnesses.

If you didn't make it to the in-person event, you can walk virtually! To register for that or to donate to the cause, click here.