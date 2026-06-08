Kentucky woman dies after crash involving tow truck on Highway 460 in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A West Liberty woman died after a rollback tow truck reportedly struck her vehicle on Highway 460 West near West Liberty Vet Clinic on Friday.

Kentucky State Police reported that 66-year-old Linda Sue Bush was driving a red 2024 Chevrolet Equinox when the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Friday.

KSP Post 8 added that a 2019 Chevrolet Rollback was traveling on US 460 when the vehicle in front of it slowed to turn onto Veterinarian Lane. The rollback moved into the passing lane to pass that vehicle as Bush was exiting Veterinarian Lane and was struck by the rollback.

Bush was transported to ARH Hospital in West Liberty and later flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Morgan County EMS, West Liberty Fire Department, and Morgan County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene. KSP continues to investigate the collision.

