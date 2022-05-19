Gov. Andy Beshear reports record low unemployment rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — On Thursday in a press conference, Gov. Beshear reported that unemployment was at a record low.

Gov. Beshear reported a 3.9 unemployment rate, a record low since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.

3.9% unemployment rate. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/xOnXQrNbHr — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) May 19, 2022

"This fantastic news is further proof that the Commonwealth's record-breaking economic momentum is benefiting all Kentuckians," Beshear said in the presser.

Gov. Beshear also announced an expansion and investment from Catalent Inc. The 175 million dollar investment is to expand and add to its existing operation in Clark County. This move creates 277 jobs.

Beshear also admitted that there are some areas of the state that are struggling. Eastern Kentucky is one of them.