Kentucky's electric vehicle market lags behind national average, new report shows

(LEX 18) — Kentucky ranks 41st nationally in electric vehicle market share, with EVs accounting for just 3.49% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2025, according to a new report from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

The state's EV market share fell from 3.86% in the first quarter of 2025 and declined from 3.62% in the same period last year. Kentucky's performance trails the national average of 9.5% by 6 percentage points.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation's quarterly Get Connected Electric Vehicle Report provides the most comprehensive state-level analysis of the U.S. EV market. The data shows 1,441 electric vehicles were sold in Kentucky during the second quarter.

Nationally, EVs represented 9.5% of new light-duty vehicle sales in Q2 2025, down from 9.6% in the first quarter and 10% in Q2 2024. A total of 155 electric car, utility vehicle, pickup truck and van models were available for sale across the U.S. during the quarter.

Kentucky performs better in charging infrastructure relative to its EV population. The state ranks 24th nationally in the ratio of electric vehicles to public chargers, with 24 EVs for every public charging port compared to the national ratio of 30 EVs per port.

At the end of Q2 2025, Kentucky had 24,298 EVs on the road and 1,030 publicly available charging outlets, including 374 DC Fast chargers that can charge battery electric vehicles in as little as 20 minutes. The state added 16 new DC Fast chargers during the quarter.

Nationally, 6.5 million EVs were on the road at the end of Q2 2025, with 217,929 publicly available charging outlets. This includes 57,599 DC Fast chargers, with 3,783 added during the quarter.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents manufacturers producing most vehicles sold in the U.S., along with autonomous vehicle innovators, equipment suppliers, battery producers and semiconductor makers. The organization supports an industry that employs 11 million Americans and represents more than 5% of the economy.

