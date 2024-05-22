Kentucky's latest election night a big one for GOP's 'Liberty' group

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's latest election night was a big one for the GOP's "Liberty" group.

Liberty candidates, who generally run further to the right than Republican centrists, especially on issues like limited governments and guns, were successful in several races. This is significant because the liberty movement has been making a big push to oust traditional Republicans from leadership and power positions in Frankfort.

In Central Kentucky's 45th House District, Rep. Killian Timoney was defeated by his liberty challenger, Thomas Jefferson. In Northern Kentucky, C. Ed Massey, a traditional Republican, was defeated by his liberty challenger, T.J. Roberts.

Kentucky Politics expert Bob Babbage said the stats show that the liberty movement's influence is growing.

"The sentiment is growing with the liberty and freedom movement, so we're going to see more tries," said Babbage. "Kim Moser, an outstanding legislator came within 100 votes of losing to someone who does not have that same kind of service resume that she has. Resumes are not nearly as meaningful or important as before. We're weaponizing anger and frustration and inflation."

However, the GOP establishment was able to fend off some of the liberty attacks.

For example, Kelcey Rock, a liberty candidate, did not pull off a win over incumbent Rep. Michael Meredith, who chairs the House's Banking and Insurance Committee.