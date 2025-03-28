Kentucky’s new driving law: a gateway to freedom or a risky move?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the recent signing into law by Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky teenagers can soon experience the thrill of hitting the road at a younger age.

Under the new law, teens can apply for their driving permits as young as 15. The decision has been met with excitement by many young aspiring drivers but has also raised concerns among parents and seasoned motorists.

Driving instructor Amber Wedding recognizes the excitement surrounding the law, emphasizing the joy and sense of responsibility that comes with driving.

"Absolutely there's a buzz," she said.

Jennifer Gow, a concerned motorist, shares a dual perspective on the change. While she acknowledges the thrill of gaining independence that driving brings, she worries that lowering the permit age to 15 might be premature.

“It makes you feel like an adult. It makes you have a sense of freedom. But it’s also a huge responsibility,” she said.

Gow emphasized the importance of maturity when driving, noting the potential dangers posed by a younger driver operating a vehicle.

Many who share Gow’s concerns point to the challenges of attention spans in today's digital age. “I feel like my attention span is low, so I know with the younger generation it's got to be even less. So I feel like that's an issue," she added.

Lindsay Medley echoed similar sentiments, expressing her trepidation at the prospect of more teenagers on the road.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking to know that (the permit age) is dropping,” she said, pointing out that this change could potentially diminish the level of responsibility associated with driving. “It’s absolutely something that you should earn.”

However, not all perspectives are rooted in anxiety. Wedding believes that the law could be beneficial if proper training is emphasized. She suggests focusing on preparedness rather than age.

“Regardless of what age is on the road or what age the driver is that’s on the road, it matters how prepared they are,” she said.

Despite the efficient rollout of the law, Wedding acknowledges that adapting to this change will take time.

As the law takes effect, many are eager to learn how to navigate the process to get their 15-year-old ready for their permit. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has made it easy for parents and guardians by providing a simple online resource for registration. For updates on how to enroll a teen driver, individuals can visit here.

