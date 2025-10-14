Kentucky's new work zone speed cameras showing early promise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's newly implemented speed enforcement cameras in work zones are already showing positive results, with lawmakers reporting significant speed reductions since the program began rolling out in recent weeks.

During an Interim Transportation Committee meeting on Tuesday, lawmakers received an encouraging update about the camera system's effectiveness. The mere presence of warning signs indicating active speed monitoring appears to be changing driver behavior without the need for enforcement action.

"People are already starting to slow down when they're entering work zones and that is the whole purpose. That's the reason that we put this legislation in place," said Rep. John Blanton, who sponsored the bill creating the camera enforcement program.

The speed enforcement system operates through cameras that activate when warning lights on roadside signs are on. These cameras capture vehicle speeds in real time and transmit the information to officers positioned outside work zones. Drivers exceeding speed limits face potential traffic stops as they exit construction areas.

Blanton emphasized that the program's primary goal is not issuing citations. He says it's about changing Kentucky's driving culture.

"It's not about writing citations. I've said that from the beginning. It's not a money grab - contrary to the nay-sayers. It's about saving lives. And how do we do that? We've got to change the cultural mindset of how we drive through work zones," Blanton said. "And how do we do that? We drive more attentively and slower. So, we're already seeing a positive impact and the first citation hasn't been issued yet."

The need for improved work zone safety is supported by concerning statistics from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In 2024 alone, Kentucky recorded more than 1,300 crashes in work zones, resulting in 185 injuries and seven deaths.

Kentucky's success will be measured by reductions in these crash statistics, according to Blanton. Lawmakers noted that other states implementing similar speed camera programs experienced 80% to 90% reductions in work zone incidents.