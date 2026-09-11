FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — About 3,000 Kentucky children are now enrolled in pre-K through the state's Pre-K for All pilot program, according to the governor's office. But expanding the program to every four-year-old in the state will require the Kentucky General Assembly to act.

Gov. Andy Beshear recently gave an update on the pilot program, saying he wants to see pre-K offered to all four-year-olds in Kentucky. He acknowledged, however, that the current pilot cannot grow to cover the entire state on its own.

Kentucky's Pre-K for All pilot program serves 3,000 kids, but expansion needs state funding

"We're limited by the funding we have access to, which is federal funding. It's allowed us to get to where we are right now, with 5 districts. I think we'll be able to add at least a couple more," Beshear said.

Beshear says state dollars would be needed to bring pre-K to every four-year-old across Kentucky.

The governor argues the state is already bringing in more revenue than originally budgeted and wants lawmakers to direct those funds toward expanding the program.

Covering Kentucky Woodford County expanding preschool access with full-day wraparound childcare Drew Amman

"The money will be there. So January is the perfect time for the legislature to come in, after seeing all those kids, and say let's provide this opportunity for everyone," Beshear said.

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