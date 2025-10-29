Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky's second case of Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Pulaski County

Aaron J Hill / Shutterstock
A white-tailed deer.
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife have confirmed the state's second case of Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in Pulaski County.

The agency reports that the case of CWD was seen in a wild white-tailed deer harvested this hunting season, and is the second confirmed case in a wild deer.

The fatal neurological disease affects animals within the deer family, and is caused by "abnormal proteins called prions," the agency said on social media Wednesday. No known vaccine or cure for CWD exists.

Hunters are advised to avoid consuming meat from these animals or those who appear sick and are encouraged to submit their dear heads for testing.

For more information on the free testing, click here.

