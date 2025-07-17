KET reacts to Senate-approved cuts to public broadcasting, cancels some political coverage

(LEX 18) — A package of spending cuts approved by the Senate will likely impact public broadcasting in Kentucky, potentially affecting millions of viewers who rely on free programming.

Federal funding makes up 14% of Kentucky Educational Television's $30 million budget, according to the director of marketing for the PBS affiliate based in Lexington.

"We've been saying all along this will have a devastating impact on us," said Todd Piccirilli.

If the $9 billion recission package becomes law, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting could lose more than $1 billion meant to fund it for the next two years.

"We've been sending out the messaging to have people call their legislators, and we were hopeful for a different outcome with this vote," Piccirilli said.

Thursday, Senator Mitch McConnell switched his vote. Initially, he was one of three Republican senators to vote against the bill, but later voted in favor of the spending cuts.

KET is now forced to make tough decisions about its own programming.

Thursday, the organization announced it will not cover the annual Fancy Farm political event due to the expected loss of funding. KET is also canceling another planned project in Murray.

"I don't want to speculate right now, as these discussions are just beginning, but I can say to this point federal funding has been the major source of funding for our local productions," Piccirilli said. "Kentucky Tonight, Kentucky Edition, Kentucky Life, Inside Louisville."

KET is urging lawmakers to consider the broader impact of this bill, as approximately 2 million Kentuckians each week rely on its free programming and services.

"That's one of the things we pride ourselves on, being the only statewide media in Kentucky," Piccirilli said.