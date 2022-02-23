Watch
Keturah Herron to become first openly LGBTQ House member in Kentucky

Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 10:37:05-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Keturah Herron has won a special election to fill an open Kentucky House seat. She'll make history as the first openly LGBTQ state representative in the state.

Herron overwhelmingly defeated Republican Judy Martin Stallard on Tuesday in the Louisville district. She succeeds former longtime Democratic Rep. Reginald Meeks, who retired in December.

Herron is a Black activist and a former policy strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman says Herron will be the state’s first openly-LGBTQ state representative.

