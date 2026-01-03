Kids bring hockey to the outdoors of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Young hockey players took to the ice this morning at Triangle Park for the Central Kentucky Hockey Association's annual outdoor hockey event, bringing the excitement of the sport to downtown Lexington.

The association's Under-8 Mite hockey players laced up their skates for the Annual Winter Classic, giving kids a chance to play the sport they love in an outdoor setting.

Matt Damon, hockey coach said, "These kids are doing something that a lot of other kids can't even do."

The event showcased the growing popularity of hockey in Kentucky, with families embracing a sport that's traditionally less common in the region.

"I wasn't a hockey fan growing up. I grew up in Pulaski County. My kids got involved two years ago," said Tyler Waddle, hockey parent. "We've kind of grown into it. And we absolutely love it. It's the perfect sport for girls."

For many families, the outdoor event has become special by brings siblings together on the ice.

"It's a big family thing. We have a lot of siblings that are playing against each other," Damon said.

Players Alex Miller and Mason Miller, who are brothers, shared their excitement about playing together.

"It's really fun and I feel happy that he likes playing hockey with me," Mason Miller said.

The downtown location adds an extra element of excitement for participants and their families.

"Outside downtown really puts it to a whole new level to the experience," Waddle said.

For young player Vinnie Bray, the appeal is simple: "It's really fun. It's mostly you try to win."

The Central Kentucky Hockey Association continues to look for volunteers to help with their programs throughout the year. You can learn more at Central Kentucky Hockey Association