Kids celebrate New Year's early at Lexington Children's Museum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Families gathered at the Lexington Children's Museum on December 31 for a special early New Year's Eve celebration, giving children a chance to ring in 2026 without staying up past their bedtime.

The museum hosted its annual countdown celebration, complete with crafts, activities and a noon balloon drop that transformed the space into a dance party.

For 3-year-old Daniel Morgan and his dad Alex, the event might become a new family tradition.

"How much fun he has going out on the town with mommy and daddy. That's very special to us. I'm sure it will be to him someday, too," Alex Morgan said.

The festivities kicked off Tuesday morning with crafts and activities leading up to the special early countdown to 2026. At noon, balloons dropped from the ceiling as families celebrated together.

"So this is a great way to let the kids have their big celebration they get so excited about it, but then they also kind of have the freedom to just power down, relax for the rest of the day," said Abigail Prang, development and communications manager at the Lexington Children's Museum.

Organizers said the event provides families an opportunity to bond before routines return to normal next week.

"I know that's a big thing we do at the museum. We're constantly seeing families getting time to bond together so this is a great way to pause, reflect on those things, and then think about what we're excited to do for the New Year," Prang said.

The celebration served as a reminder that 2026 will bring new beginnings for children and adults alike.

"New beginnings... new ways to learn and new ways to have fun," Morgan said.

The event was free with admission to the Lexington Children's Museum. The museum also featured other activities including snowball shenanigans and a winter glow show.