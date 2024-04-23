Kids learn about sustainability on Earth Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Earth Day, some Lexington kids got the chance to learn about sustainability while eating free ice cream.

The event at Crank and Boom helped kids create art with materials like recycled cardboard and reclaimed acrylic paint.

Organizers say they hope what families take away from the day will last a lifetime.

"I think it's important for kids to learn about our planet and the fact that we don't have unlimited resources starting them early on understanding during a day like Earth Day," said Tom Schaub, Vice President of Business Development for Deco Art. "It's an important start in their lives, and it will hopefully continue to pay attention to what they are doing in their lives and how they use material and be a friend to the planet."

According to the EPA, more than 75 million gallons of house paint are wasted yearly.

