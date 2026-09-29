Knott County man charged with murder after fatal shooting, KSP says

KITE, Ky. (LEX News) — A Knott County man is charged with murder after a fatal shooting Monday night in the Kite community, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard were called to the 13000 block of Kentucky 7 at about 9:39 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting.

When troopers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found Terry Short, 55, of Kite, outside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. The Knott County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, an altercation occurred between Terry Short and Robert Short, 44, of Kite. During the confrontation, a firearm was discharged, striking Terry Short, KSP said.

Robert Short was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He has been charged with one count of murder.

State police said an autopsy has been scheduled with the Kentucky Office of the State Medical Examiner in Frankfort.