Knott County School leaders speak about damage and community efforts

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Knott County School leaders are doing everything they can to support people in the community following this week’s floods. Jones Elementary School leaders are preparing meals to make sure the community still has what they need.

"It's honestly sad to just see the devastation that is occurred in throughout the county and the look of dismay on people’s faces it's just it's really sad," said superintendent Brent Hoover.

11 people have died in Knott County, more than any other county from these floods. That toll could rise to include four children. Knott County Schools district leaders say they are doing what they can to support this community.

Jones Fork Elementary School principal, Ronald Huff, says, "So just in a needle in the community we all decided the staff and I got together, and we decided that we needed to offer meals just the first thing making sure that everyone had something to eat you know meeting their basic needs. Will open up as a shelter tonight and throughout the weekend as long as we need."

This district has opened the doors of Jones Fork elementary to anyone in the community that needs a hot meal or shelter. This school’s principal says staff came in to serve and deliver food to the community. He says people have been grateful for the support.

"I'm just that there definitely you know worried about the devastation, but they are so excited that there are some things going on in the community and that people are there to try to help lend out a hand,” says Huff.

Knott County Schools are scheduled to start school on August 10. Now with the cleanup needed, it's unknown when school will start. Leaders say now - this community is coming together to get through this.

"We have experienced some significant devastation. We will work as quickly and efficiently as possible to rebuild and to get to school as quickly as we possibly can," Hoover added.

Right now, Jones Fork Elementary is the only school shelter that's open in this community, but district leaders tell me they are hoping to open more.