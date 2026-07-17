Knott County woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in early morning crash on KY-15

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Knott County woman died early Friday morning after reportedly being ejected from her vehicle during a single-vehicle crash on KY-15.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received the call shortly before 4 a.m. on July 17. Troopers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, KSP reported.

The preliminary investigation indicates 39-year-old Melisa Slone, was operating a white Chevrolet Silverado northbound on KY-15 when the vehicle struck a rock in the roadway. The impact caused the vehicle to lose control and overturn, ejecting Slone from the vehicle, according to KSP.

The Knott County Coroner's Office pronounced Slone deceased at the scene.

Toxicology results are pending, according to KSP, and the investigation remains ongoing.