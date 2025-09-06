Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Knox Co. Sheriff seeking assistance identifying 2 suspects who allegedly set fire at house under construction

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who were caught on camera and allegedly set fire to a house that was under construction.

The sheriff's department says that deputies responded to a home under construction in Corbin on Saturday at 8:06 a.m. in regards to a fire that was set by two "masked individuals."

A release from the department says that the owner captured the men on camera driving a dark-colored Subaru Outback.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call Knox County Dispatch at 606-546-3510 or the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 606-546-3181. The release states that all calls will be kept confidential.

The department also notes that the Kentucky State Fire Marshal from Lexington has been requested to assist with the case, along with a local fire investigator.

