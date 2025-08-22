Knox County EMS employee arrested for driving under the influence after reportedly crashing EMS vehicle

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Knox County EMS employee was arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday night after law enforcement responded to a crash involving an EMS vehicle, according to the arrest citation.

According to the citation, law enforcement responded to the wreck at Paynes Creek Road and KY 1304 at approximately 9:30 p.m., where they found Steven Jones and could reportedly smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him.

After observing damage to the passenger side of the EMS vehicle, Jones was asked what happened, to which he responded that a deer ran out in front of him, and while trying to avoid it, he "may have struck a street sign."

After conducting field sobriety tests, Jones was asked how much he had to drink. Jones then reportedly said that he had three "big Coors beers."

Jones was placed under arrest, taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he took a breath test, which resulted in a reading of .140, the citation states.