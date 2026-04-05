Knox County fire crews battle an uncontained 10-acre wildfire as emergency officials suspect arson

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Fire crews in Knox County are battling an uncontained 10-acre wildfire that officials suspect is the result of arson.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department said the fire is in the vicinity of Gilliam Hill and Johnson Hollow Road. The county's emergency management director suspects arson is the cause of the blaze.

The 10-acre fire remains uncontained. However, rain in the area tonight is expected to help extinguish the flames. Knox County Emergency Management shared an aerial view of the fire on social media just an hour ago.

According to the Kentucky Department of Forestry, most of the fires in Kentucky are currently in the eastern part of the state.

As a reminder, open burning is restricted during a 12-hour window each day through the end of the month. The restriction is in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.