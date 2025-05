KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Knox County Public Schools announced that on Tuesday, May 20, they will dismiss at noon due to the incoming storms.

According to KCPS, their middle and high schools will release first, followed by the elementary schools.

KCPS says, "Weather forecasts indicate the storm is expected to arrive around our regular dismissal time. Releasing students early will help ensure they are home safely before the weather impacts our area."