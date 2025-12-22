Knox County Sheriff's Department announces death of veteran officer Pat Alford

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County Sheriff's Department has announced the death of Pat Alford, a 56-year-old law enforcement officer who served Kentucky communities for more than three decades.

The department states that Alford's distinguished law enforcement career began at the Barbourville Police Department, where he served as a dispatcher for approximately one year before advancing to police officer. He remained with the Barbourville Police Department for approximately 11 years in that capacity.

Following his tenure with Barbourville police, Alford transitioned to Bluegrass Airport, where he worked as a public safety officer for approximately five years. The department says he subsequently joined the Kentucky State Police as an arson investigator, serving in that specialized role for approximately 14 years before retiring.

Upon his retirement from KSP, Alford continued his public service by joining the Knox County Sheriff's Department as a school resource officer, dedicating himself to the safety and security of the Lynn Camp school community, a position he held for 3.5 years.

"His contributions to his community were boundless, and he will truly be missed by all of us," the Knox County Sheriff's Department stated in their announcement.

The department has requested that the community keep Alford's family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult period.