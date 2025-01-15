Kountry Kitchen owner details JD Vance's surprise visit

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Video circulated across social media on Monday after Vice President-elect JD Vance was spotted at a local diner in Breathitt County.

It was an exciting Monday for Jackson residents after Vance made a surprise visit. According to posts on social media, several police vehicles and secret service men surrounded the quaint little diner, Kountry Kitchen, as Vance enjoyed a meal inside.

The owner, Nicka Ford, says even she was surprised by his visit.

"We were back there working and all of a sudden, I guess who I assume was Secret Service swarmed the building and come in and we were like 'who are you guys?," recalls Ford. "A few minutes later there were so many police cars that went down the road and then there he was. He came walking through our door with a big smile on his face."

Several other bystanders also got to say hello to the VP-elect in Jackson.

"I was just going into the local restaurant just to eat and noticed that there were two guys in there that were not the usual people. We asked the people that run the restaurant who they were and they whispered to us, those are secret service men. JD Vance is coming in soon," said Beulah Haddix, who was eating at the diner when Vance came in.

"It's surreal it really is because you don't think that someone from a small town like this would get such an important office you know," said Renee Williams, who was taking her son to the DMV when she met Vance.

Haddix says she is well acquainted with Vance's great-grandmother, and the two attended church together. "I was later told he was in the area to visit the family cemetery where his mamaw and papaw are buried."

The reason behind Vance's visit has not been confirmed yet.

Vance's visit came a day before the one-year anniversary of the devastating electrical fire that burned down the Kountry Kitchen's original location.

"So at first it was a struggle. We had lost everything that we had and we honestly didn't know if we were going to come back, but we found this building and we come back fighting. The community supported us and we came back stronger than ever," said Ford. "We are very blessed to do what we do. To serve our people, to serve our community. It's always an honor to serve the Vice President of the United States, so I just feel very blessed to be able to do what we do."

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are set to be sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 20, which is Inauguration Day.