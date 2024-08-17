KRM provides new beginnings for refugees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has been welcoming refugees since 1998, providing new beginnings and boosting the local economy.

Evening edition's Ajay Patel met a native of Congo who says Kentucky is truly a land of opportunity.

Chubak Mugondozi, or Charly, has had a long journey getting to Lexington. First, he fled Congo before ending up in Uganda. Then he made the trip to the states settling in Montana, before finally reuniting with his family in Kentucky.

Mugondozi says people ask him, "are you a refugee? Of course, I am. I will say I was." He added, "but since I am at my final destination I will say I am no longer being a refugee."

Kentucky refugee ministries has helped Charly get on his feet here in Lexington. he came in 2023. so far this year... 294 refugees have come through this program.

Melissa Coulston with the KRM says the organization provides different types of aid.

Ranging from sewing classes to helping refugees gain citizenship.

According to the KRM, refugee resettlement has $10 of economic impact for every dollar spent.