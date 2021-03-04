Kroger donates 4,750 water cases to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Relief efforts for Eastern Kentucky’s flood victims are currently underway.

Kroger Co. delivered 4,752 cases of bottled water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Winchester where trucks are being loaded with donations for those impacted by flooding in Lee, Estill, Breathitt, and Powell counties.

“These are our associates. These are our customers. These are our neighbors. We just knew we had to step up and make sure our communities had what they needed to get through this event,” said Kroger Co. Corporate Affairs Manager Erin Grant.

God’s Pantry has received donations from Kroger, Feeding America, JM Smucker, and Meijer.

The company has started distributing supplies to food pantries in impacted counties.

“With a natural disaster like a flood, food insecurity can rise. We would expect to be assisting five to five to ten thousand people in any of those counties,” said God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan.

"When we take these products into communities that have been hard hit by natural disasters, you can see the relief on their faces when they're able to provide clean, fresh water for their families and when they're able to get food that they need from the local food bank," Grant said.

Kroger will be hosting a food drive Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Winchester, Richmond and Mount Sterling locations.