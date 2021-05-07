Kroger Field clinic demobilizes, operations move to UK HealthCare pharmacies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Kroger Field COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will transition its operations after May 14, following decreasing levels of COVID-19 vaccine demand.

Beginning May 19, on-campus vaccine operations will move to clinical and pharmaceutical settings operated by UK HealthCare.

UK HealthCare pharmacy hours of operations are as follows:

Alumni Park Plaza, Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

2317 Alumni Park Plaza, Lexington, KY 40517

This site includes a drive-thru option as well

University Health Pharmacy, Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

830 South Limestone, Lexington, KY 40536

Individuals who still need to schedule boosters after May 14 can receive their second dose at one of the UK HealthCare pharmacies.