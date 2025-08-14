Kroger Marketplace holds grand opening at Newtown Springs in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A big day for shoppers on the north side of Lexington Thursday, as they celebrated the grand opening of the brand-new Kroger Marketplace at Newtown Springs. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the expansive 123,000 square foot facility located off Newtown Pike, which aims to enhance shopping convenience for local residents.

The $42 million investment has brought over 200 jobs to the area, providing a shopping experience that includes everything from groceries to apparel. District Manager Michelle Cummins expressed her enthusiasm about the opening, stating, “It is really exciting for our associates and for our company to have another marketplace in Lexington.”

It's been more than a decade since Kroger opened a new store in Lexington. The addition of the Kroger Marketplace offers those living and working on the north side of the city a new shopping option. Michelle emphasized that this investment not only brings jobs and services but also contributes to the region’s long-term economic growth.

The new store features a variety of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fuel center, a sushi station, Murray’s cheeses, a Starbucks, and a fully stocked deli and bakery. “We have a full variety deli/bakery with all the offerings over there, and then we also have our Marketplace side that has apparel, electronics, and many other offerings alongside traditional grocery needs like meat and seafood,” Cummins highlighted.

To celebrate the opening, Kroger is offering special deals, samples, and giveaways throughout the weekend, encouraging the community to come in and explore the new location.